Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Business of Tech podcast: Parkable’s ramping up, will it outgrow NZ?

Business of Tech podcast: Parkable’s ramping up, will it outgrow NZ?
(Image: NZME)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
Toby Littin features this week’s episode to talk about the global success of Parkable, a company that started in 2015 as a way to connect drivers with people with spare carparks and has grown into an international parking management platform with the likes of Meta as a customer.Littin speaks to the changes a company goes through when it moves from startup to scale-up and whether it’s possible to remain an NZ-based company in the current investment climate.We also discuss the latest tech news, including the 18-year-old ethical hacker...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, November 16, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, November 16, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

Auckland housing helps drive market, sales up 20%

Queenstown-Lakes house prices continue to surge, up 6% to more than $1.3 million.

Brent Melville 9:00am
Auckland housing helps drive market, sales up 20%
Property

Aluminium leaching into Tiwai Pt reserve '440 times' above limit

Environment Southland now wants a 'whole-of-site' regulatory approach.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Aluminium leaching into Tiwai Pt reserve '440 times' above limit

More Technology

TradeWindow’s capital top-up, new investor
Markets

TradeWindow’s capital top-up, new investor

TradeWindow continues to keep the wolf from the door in a difficult year.

Pattrick Smellie 9:30am
Lines drawn over whether Serato sale will crimp competition
Law & Regulation

Lines drawn over whether Serato sale will crimp competition

In the Serato dance-off, investors and DJs are pitted against manufacturers and retailers.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Time to capitalise on the growing appetite for deep tech
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Time to capitalise on the growing appetite for deep tech

Deep tech is a hot category for investment at the moment.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Serko lifts guidance as business travel returns
Markets

Serko lifts guidance as business travel returns

Cash burn reduced by 84%.

Ben Moore 15 Nov 2023