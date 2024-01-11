Jackson Henry is an Australian ethical or white-hat hacker, who we spoke to last year.

We featured him only briefly in episode 29 because he was guesting on a lot of shows, but our interview with him was a little different.

Henry spoke more widely about his career path and how he went from cheating at video games to being a part of the white-hat team that breached the United Nations.

He also delved into what cybersecurity means for businesses of different sizes and how enterprises can entice ethical hackers to test their own systems.

