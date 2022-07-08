See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Technology
Sponsored by
chorus

Carbon tracking firm Cogo targets US$30m capital raise

Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 08 Jul 2022

Carbon tracking firm Cogo targets US$30m capital raise
PM Jacinda Ardern popped down to Cogo's new offices in Wellington's NZX building. (Image: Cogo)
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 08 Jul 2022
RELATED
Carbon tracking tech developer Cogo is planning a Series A capital raising round of up to US$30 million (NZ$48.5m) as its founder, Ben Gleisner, seeks to make the Wellington firm the world leader in “one of the hottest sectors in the world at the moment”.Speaking to BusinessDesk on this week’s trade mission to Australia, led by prime minister Jacinda Ardern, Gleisner outlined why he believes Cogo’s ambition to “capture the category” globally for technology to help consumers track and control their carbon foot...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Bloomberg
Boris Johnson’s plan to drag out exit under pressure
Bloomberg | Fri, 08 Jul 2022

No. 10 suggested the premier could stay for three more months but the Conservative party is urgently planning a leadership contest.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 08, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 08 Jul 2022

Stay warm inside by taking our daily quiz. Good luck and have fun.

The Economist
Boris Johnson should go immediately
The Economist | Fri, 08 Jul 2022

Britain is in a dangerous state, is poorer than it seems and could tumble into crisis, says the Economist.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.