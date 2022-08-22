See full details
Chorus flags fatter dividends in its fibre future

Ben Moore
Mon, 22 Aug 2022

CEO JB Rousselot said the 2022 financial year was “a crossroads” for Chorus. (Image: Chorus)
Chorus’s board is delivering on plans to pay bigger dividends.The telecommunications infrastructure provider has crossed the threshold of earning more than it invests in the network, leaving it with more cash to return to shareholders.The board declared a final dividend of a 21 cents per share (cps) payout on Oct 11, taking the annual return to 35cps for the 2022 June year, up from 25cps a year earlier.  This is expected to climb to 42.5cps in the 2023 financial year, and 47.5c the following year – a 90% increase on the 2021 ye...

