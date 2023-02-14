Chorus struggling with access to damaged fibre cables

Chorus' outage map as at 4:30pm, Feb 14. (Image: Chorus/screenshot)

With two damaged fibre cables – the backbone of New Zealand’s internet – connectivity may not be returned to Hawke’s Bay for some time although, hopefully, the mobile networks will return sooner than the “days or weeks” that are being predicted for electricity.At 10:30 on Feb 14, the Telecommunications Forum (TCF) reported 472 cell sites down across the North Island (full list below).The forum’s chief executive, Paul Brislen, said that while most of the fibre network faults were due to power outages, th...