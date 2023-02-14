Menu
Chorus struggling with access to damaged fibre cables

Chorus' outage map as at 4:30pm, Feb 14. (Image: Chorus/screenshot)
Ben Moore
Tue, 14 Feb 2023
With two damaged fibre cables – the backbone of New Zealand’s internet – connectivity may not be returned to Hawke’s Bay for some time although, hopefully, the mobile networks will return sooner than the “days or weeks” that are being predicted for electricity.At 10:30 on Feb 14, the Telecommunications Forum (TCF) reported 472 cell sites down across the North Island (full list below).The forum’s chief executive, Paul Brislen, said that while most of the fibre network faults were due to power outages, th...
Markets Market close

Vulcan Steel result drives share price plummet

The market didn’t like Vulcan’s result – but wasn’t too bothered by NZ going into its third-ever national state of emergency.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Energy

Partial fix found for major electricity outage

The national grid operator said the restored power is not sufficient to power the whole of both regions.

Ian Llewellyn 5:20pm
Law & Regulation

Rescue trust restructure 'doesn't make any sense'

A dispute over the future of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust rages on.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00pm

