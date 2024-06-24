Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Climate tech startups should talk to customers before investors

Climate tech startups should talk to customers before investors
Doug Parker, Sean Simpson, Maria Jose Alvarez and James Palmer at the Climate Tech Summit in Wellington. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 24 Jun 2024
Technology startups would have a better chance of success if they went to potential customers before investors.That message came from the first Climate Tech Summit Aotearoa at Wellington's newly refurbished St James Theatre on Jun 20.One panel looked at how to sell New Zealand’s clean technology companies to the world. Another lesson was how much time and investment it could take before going commercial. The event resembled in part a pitch evening, with a parade of tech startups spending just a few minutes each to talk up their c...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Watson belatedly fronts for US insider trading charges
Law & Regulation

Watson belatedly fronts for US insider trading charges

Default judgment looms for ex-pat businessman. 

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Economy

Our first Minister for Manufacturing just wants to get ‘stuff’ done

Will manufacturers get what they really, really want?

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Our first Minister for Manufacturing just wants to get ‘stuff’ done
Markets

Infratil's share offer to retailers looks fair

The price and pro-rata offer make it a good opportunity, an analyst says.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Infratil's share offer to retailers looks fair

More Technology

Serko: a decade of ups and downs on the NZX
Markets

Serko: a decade of ups and downs on the NZX

The travel tech company that grew through covid.

Ben Moore 5:00am
My Net Worth: David Downs, CEO, NZ Story Group
The Life

My Net Worth: David Downs, CEO, NZ Story Group

TV comedian, tech entrepreneur, industry leader, and genetically modified optimist.

Ben Moore 23 Jun 2024
The big AI question: Are you ready to pay for it?
Technology

The big AI question: Are you ready to pay for it?

Consumers tempted to upgrade will find higher prices for AI-powered gadgets.

The Wall Street Journal 22 Jun 2024
Tech solution to problem of subbies not being paid
Property

Tech solution to problem of subbies not being paid

He's shifting the way things have been done forever, tradie-turned-techie says.

Maria Slade 21 Jun 2024