Cogo for Xero brings carbon tool to small businesses

Ben Moore

Thu, 08 Sep 2022

Cogo for Xero brings carbon tool to small businesses
Julie Lindenberg, Cogo’s CEO for Asia Pacific, said two-thirds of small businesses are keen to understand their footprint, but are not sure where to start. (Image: Cogo)
 Cogo, a carbon accounting tool, has partnered with Xero to launch an application within the cloud accounting platform giving users visibility into their carbon emissions. The tool was released in Australia yesterday and is coming soon to New Zealand businesses.As pressure increases for businesses and governments to limit emissions to lessen the harms of climate change, the move will extend environmental, sustainability and governance (ESG) accountability tools to the huge number of small businesses that use Xero.The hope is that the...

