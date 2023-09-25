Menu
Govt department investigates AI job screening

Statistics NZ is investigating the use of an AI software solution to help it screen job applicants. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 25 Sep 2023
Sometime in the near future, applying for a job at Statistics New Zealand could involve being interviewed by an artificial intelligence chatbot.The government agency is currently tendering for SaaS (software as a service) artificial intelligence (AI) technology to help it screen job applicants.The deadline for proposals ends Sept 26.In a statement, Stats NZ's deputy government statistician, Alison Cooper, said Stats was investigating the use of AI software to support screening job applicants.“We are looking for software that can...
