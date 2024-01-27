Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology
The Wall Street Journal

Is it safe to share personal information with a chatbot?

Is it safe to share personal information with a chatbot?
AI tools generally train themselves on users’ interactions with them. (Image: NZME)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sat, 27 Jan 2024
By Heidi MitchellImagine you’ve pasted your notes from a meeting with your radiologist into an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot and asked it to summarise them. A stranger later prompts that same generative AI chatbot to enlighten them about their cancer concerns, and some of your supposedly private conversation is spat out to that user as part of a response.Concerns about such potential breaches of privacy are very much top of mind these days for many people as the popularity of generative-AI chatbots spreads. The big question here is...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Beware of wacky stock market antics
Opinion

Simon Robertson: Beware of wacky stock market antics

When things get sticky, “cut your losses and let your winners ride”.

Simon Robertson 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: Grant Baker, Liam Lawson, Ferraris and more ...

How Labour riled the horsey set, govt hit the ground dawdling & Izzy's lawyer puzzled.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
On the Money: Grant Baker, Liam Lawson, Ferraris and more ...
Investments Opinion

Money Answers: How do I reduce the financial stress of home ownership?

All budget problems come down to two fixes: you can earn more or spend less.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Money Answers: How do I reduce the financial stress of home ownership?

More Technology

Business of Tech: So your government killed its IT projects – now what?
Technology Free Podcast

Business of Tech: So your government killed its IT projects – now what?

Rob O'Neill has spent years reporting on the technical side of the IT industry.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 25 Jan 2024
New subsea cables feed a data-hungry, paranoid world
Opinion

Peter Griffin: New subsea cables feed a data-hungry, paranoid world

Subsea cables make our country more resilient to disasters and give us opportunities.

Peter Griffin 25 Jan 2024
Supermarkets turn to AI to sell near-expired goods
Technology

Supermarkets turn to AI to sell near-expired goods

No matter where it’s thrown out, food waste has environmental implications.

Bloomberg 25 Jan 2024
Telco market growth stalls for big three: Jarden
News in Brief

Telco market growth stalls for big three: Jarden

Only 2degrees has managed to achieve single-digit growth in profitability.

Ben Moore 24 Jan 2024