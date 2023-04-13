Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Kea Aerospace aiming to fly from roof rack to the stratosphere

Kea Aerospace aiming to fly from roof rack to the stratosphere
Expecting to fly: Kea Aerospace's solar-powered plane sitting on its booster vehicle. (Image: Kea Aerospace)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 13 Apr 2023
The Christchurch-based company Kea Aerospace is going stratospheric with plans to fly unmanned high-altitude solar aircraft for up to months at a time.Low-altitude test flights have been ongoing this year, with one every few weeks. The Kea Atmos Mk I is designed for short-duration flights in the stratosphere and its first high-altitude tests of up to 15 kilometres is planned for later this year from Kaitorete Spit south of Christchurch.It's the first solar-powered stratospheric designed plane which is also built in the southern hemisphere....
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Better quality demands helped fuel house prices: Reserve Bank
Finance

Better quality demands helped fuel house prices: Reserve Bank

Reserve Bank researcher Andrew Coleman says increased demand for better quality housing is one of the reasons house prices rose.

Jenny Ruth 3:20pm
Finance Free

Trade Me: Despite record high salaries, NZ has a skills shortage

The average salary in NZ has increased by $3,000 but we still have a skills shortage.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 2:50pm
Trade Me: Despite record high salaries, NZ has a skills shortage
Environment

Science helping to build storm resilience

The government has so far allocated half of its funding for urgent research and science services to aid the recent extreme weather response and recovery.In February, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment reallocated $10.8 million for urgent scientific research and d...

Staff reporters 1:05pm
Science helping to build storm resilience

More Technology

Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ
Technology

Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ

The company expects customers in NZ to include restaurants, auto parts stores and pharmacies.

Bloomberg 10:45am
Scott Tech product precision hits the mark
Listed Companies

Scott Tech product precision hits the mark

The industrial automation company has posted strong profit and margin improvements.

Ben Moore 5:00am
For a while, I became Emily in Paris
Opinion

Peter Griffin: For a while, I became Emily in Paris

A new framework will govern how secure digital identity services are provided.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Building resilience into data storage solutions
Technology Free

Building resilience into data storage solutions

Supplied by ChorusWhile power or network outages, cyber-attacks, accidents, and natural disasters don’t happen often, recent weather events in the North Island show they do happen. And it doesn’t have to be a large-scale event like a cyclone to cause significant disruption, as sm...

Staff reporters 5:00am