Mitchell Pham: from refugee to officer of the NZ Order of Merit

From refugee to world-renowned leader, Mitchell Pham’s focus on connection has served him and his country well. (Image: Supplied)

New Zealand tech industry leader Mitchell Pham has been made an officer of the NZ Order of Merit for his service in expanding the industry and building NZ-Asia relationships.Pham said that when he got the government email telling him he was being recognised, he thought it was a hoax."I read it multiple times and also scrutinised the authenticity of the sender,” he told BusinessDesk. “For a former refugee/stateless person who came to this country as a teenager, personally, this means far more to me than words can describe.&ldquo...