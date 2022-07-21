See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Technology
Sponsored by
chorus

Mutu goes corporate with asset management tool, closes peer leasing app

Ben Moore
Thu, 21 Jul 2022

Mutu goes corporate with asset management tool, closes peer leasing app
CEO and founder Toby Skilton, right, has led the charge on the new direction with recently appointed COO Ben Redwood. (Image: Mutu)
Ben Moore
Thu, 21 Jul 2022
RELATED
Christchurch startup Mutu is making a major pivot, ending its peer-to-peer (P2P) item lending platform next month to focus on a new asset management platform for businesses.Chief executive Toby Skilton started the company in 2019. He raised $200,000 in pre-seed funding and about another $200,000 in grants to help people make the most of their unused items, save money and reduce environmental impact versus buying new ones.At its peak, the P2P platform had 25,000 users across Aotearoa New Zealand, but it never quite saw the scale that Skilton was...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 21, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 21 Jul 2022

Another chilly and wet day, another quiz for you to try. Good luck and have fun.

Economy the chart
How NZ inflation compares to other rich countries
Andy Fyers | Thu, 21 Jul 2022

NZ has an inflation problem on par with many similar economies, but the rate of the recent change is comparatively slow.

Energy
Wet weather causes misery for some, but joy for others as electricity prices fall
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 21 Jul 2022

The electricity crisis in New Zealand can be months in the making but take only weeks to solve.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.