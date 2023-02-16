Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

National's Shane Reti asks Elon Musk to send Starlink kits to NZ

National's Shane Reti asks Elon Musk to send Starlink kits to NZ
National's Shane Reti. (Image: NZME)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 16 Feb 2023
The National party's spokesperson for health, Shane Reti, has called on controversial US billionaire Elon Musk to supply New Zealand’s cyclone-impacted regions with “several hundred [Starlink] terminals”.Starlink is a service run by Musk-owned SpaceX that offers personal satellite dishes to connect to a network of satellites that provide high-speed internet connectivity.Reti posted on Twitter asking for Musk to provide the equipment.(Image: Twitter/screenshot) "To Elon Musk ... We need bulk shipment of several hu...
Markets Market close

Skellerup shares dive while delivering record first-half

Skellerup is achieving A’s in terms of performance – but investors want it to aim for an A+.

Ella Somers 5:48pm
Technology

Comms minister non-committal on network resilience

Two weeks into the job, Ginny Andersen is facing a major communications crisis.

Ben Moore 1:55pm
Primary Sector

Skellerup delivers record first-half profit

The company's agri division suffered a 12% drop in first-half operating profits.

Jenny Ruth 1:15pm