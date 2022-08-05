See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Technology
Sponsored by
chorus

New hospitals in Thailand an export opportunity for NZ medtech

Ben Moore
Fri, 05 Aug 2022

New hospitals in Thailand an export opportunity for NZ medtech
The major Thai conglomerates are opening their own medical centres to capture a share of the medical tourism market. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Fri, 05 Aug 2022
RELATED
A new tech export opportunity has opened up in Thailand as the kingdom’s biggest conglomerates are building out new private hospital groups and are on the lookout for innovative medical technology (medtech) solutions.New Zealand Trade and Enterprise’s (NZTE) Thailand country manager, Jane Tantakhom, told BusinessDesk that as these new private hospitals and associated businesses are developed, the conglomerates will be on the hunt for the most cutting-edge tech.To make the most of the potential in this space, NZ medtech companies wou...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Transport
Auckland light rail contract to be awarded in late 2025
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 05 Aug 2022

A construction contract for the $14.6 billion light rail project isn't expected to be awarded until September 2025.

Law & Regulation
Seabed mining ban bill a political headache for Labour
Ian Llewellyn | Fri, 05 Aug 2022

The Māori party's Prohibition on Seabed Mining Legislation Amendment Bill was drawn from the members’ ballot on Thursday.

Technology
Influencers beware: Pebbles Hooper court decision draws the line on online bullying
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 05 Aug 2022

The high court has narrowed penalties for influencer Pebbles Hooper after finding that orders handed down by the lower court were too broad.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.