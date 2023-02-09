Menu
Nitrogen bubbling up as popular CO2 alternative

Shape Energy offers a self-contained nitrogen generator ‘block’ that could help companies move away from CO2. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Thu, 09 Feb 2023
In the face of carbon dioxide shortages which are likely to worsen, an alternative that is becoming increasingly popular is a gas that makes up almost 80% of the Earth’s atmosphere: nitrogen.Shape Energy, a part of the Shape Group of companies that provide industrial technology products and services, is working to make nitrogen generators more accessible for companies that are looking for an alternative.Battle of the gasesNitrogen and carbon dioxide (CO2) are both inert gases, meaning they don’t react with most things they come into...
