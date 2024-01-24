Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

NZ to get new $160m submarine fibre cable

NZ to get new $160m submarine fibre cable
It will traverse 3,000km to connect Dunedin to Sydney and Melbourne. (Image: Rémi Galasso)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Wed, 24 Jan 2024
Telecommunications infrastructure company Intelia New Zealand plans to install a new $160 million subsea fibre cable connecting Dunedin to Australia.The cable, named Te Waipounamu for the South Island’s other official name, will be New Zealand’s fourth international subsea cable, following the Tasman Global Access (TGA), Southern Cross, and Hawaiki cables.Intelia NZ is the local arm of New Caledonian company Intelia.In a social media post announcing the new cable, Intelia founder and chair Rémi Galasso said it will be th...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
RBNZ likely to remain wary after CPI data
Economy

RBNZ likely to remain wary after CPI data

Inflation rose by 0.5% between the September and December quarters. 

Rebecca Howard 12:30pm
Economy

Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter

Annual inflation was in line with economists' expectations.

Staff reporters 11:14am
Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter
Technology

From wine to drugs: NZ tech startup raises €1.75m

In four years Marama Labs has gone from university spin-out to a global footprint.

Greg Hurrell 11:04am
From wine to drugs: NZ tech startup raises €1.75m

More Technology

Telco market growth stalls for big three: Jarden
News in Brief

Telco market growth stalls for big three: Jarden

Only 2degrees has managed to achieve single-digit growth in profitability.

Ben Moore 2:40pm
From wine to drugs: NZ tech startup raises €1.75m
Technology

From wine to drugs: NZ tech startup raises €1.75m

In four years Marama Labs has gone from university spin-out to a global footprint.

Greg Hurrell 11:04am
After a sugar high of free money, these billion-dollar technologies need a nap
Technology

After a sugar high of free money, these billion-dollar technologies need a nap

Once overhyped and overpromised, some tech investment areas are finally facing reality.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
TradeWindow accelerates revenue growth
Markets

TradeWindow accelerates revenue growth

In its third-quarter update the company said it added $1.6m to trading revenue.

Victoria Young 22 Jan 2024