One NZ partners with SpaceX to ‘end blackspots’

Jason Paris announced the partnership at the company’s HQ. (Image: One NZ)
Staff reporters
Mon, 03 Apr 2023
One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone NZ, has forged an agreement with SpaceX, the company behind Starlink, which will see the telco’s network expanded to reach 100% of NZ’s landmass, and out to its territorial limit.A spokesperson for One NZ said its new service will mean the “end of blackspots for One NZ customers"."When the service goes live, there will be coverage across the country whether you’re out on your boat, climbing a mountain, fixing a remote road or on your farm," One NZ said. SpaceX’...
