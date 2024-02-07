Menu
OpenAI says GPT-4 poses little risk of helping create bioweapons

Wed, 07 Feb 2024
(Bloomberg) OpenAI's most powerful artificial intelligence software, GPT-4, poses "at most" a slight risk of helping people create biological threats, according to early tests the company carried out to better understand and prevent potential "catastrophic" harms from its technology.For months, lawmakers and even tech executives have raised concerns about whether artificial intelligence (AI) can make it easier for bad actors to develop biological weapons, such as using chatbots to find information on how to pl...
