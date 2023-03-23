Menu
Scammers netted at least $20m last year – Cert NZ

Broken hearts and financial losses: beware dating scams, Cert NZ says. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Thu, 23 Mar 2023
New Zealanders reported handing over a record $20 million to online scammers during 2022, almost a fifth more than during the prior year.In its latest cyber security report, the Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert NZ) counted 8,160 incidents, of which almost 2,300 were related to scams and fraud. The losses bring the total reported to Cert to $36.8m since the beginning of 2021.While overall reporting numbers were actually down 8% on the prior year 2021, on the back of a drop in malware reports, there was a 16% jump in phishing and credential...
