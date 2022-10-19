See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Technology
Sponsored by
chorus

Scott Technology looks to automate factories across the globe

Ben Moore

Ben Moore
Wed, 19 Oct 2022

Scott Technology looks to automate factories across the globe
CEO John Kippenberger says after he joined in 2020, the key question was “how do we scale Scott?”. (Image: Scott Technology)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Wed, 19 Oct 2022
RELATED
Scott Technology chief executive John Kippenberger says the decision to move away from bespoke solutions and focus on selling polished products was about figuring out the best approach to scaling the company.One of the company’s flagship products is a fully automated meat processing solution that combines robots, computer vision and even X-rays to slice and dice carcasses into their component parts.The system, Kippenberger told BusinessDesk, which costs between $10 and $15 million, is one of the core products Scott is going all-in on to c...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Property
Charlie Zheng snaps up Martinborough winery Dry River
Brent Melville | Wed, 19 Oct 2022

The owner of Luna Estate bought the wine estate, one of Martinborough's first, as the Robertson family consolidates its NZ businesses.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 19 Oct 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Public sector
Electoral review far from bipartisan, says National
Jem Traylen | Wed, 19 Oct 2022

The review will look at laws such as the voting age and the length of the parliamentary term.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.