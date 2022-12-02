Spark company's AI software finds and flags road defects

Among other defects, the program identifies flushing – where tarmac pushes up through the seal, reducing friction. (Image: Spark Business Group)

Spark Business Group has won a major award for its work in developing a product that drastically reduces the time it takes to identify and review problems with roads.The system was developed by Spark Business Group subsidary CCL's cloud transformation business unit Leaven.It has been used by Fulton Hogan since the middle of this year.The product nabbed Spark Business Group the Innovation Partner of the Year for Asia-Pacific and Japan, announced this week at Amazon Web Services' annual conference in Las Vegas.The product is still in a re...