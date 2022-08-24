See full details
Spark signals $350m share buyback with TowerCo proceeds

Ben Moore
Wed, 24 Aug 2022

CEO Jolie Hodson said Spark is "on track to deliver our FY23 ambitions". (Image: Spark)
Ben Moore
Spark is firing on all cylinders with numbers up across the board for the June financial year, posting a net profit of $410 million, up 7.6% over the previous period’s $381m.The major telco’s board declared a final dividend of 12.5 cents per share, taking the annual return to 25cps and signalled plans to lift that to 27cps in the 2023 June year.Following the $900m capital injection from the sale of its passive tower assets, Spark is also promising a $350m on-market share buyback once the deal is completed.Another $350m will be inves...

