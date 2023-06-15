Special guest Marian Johnson, chief executive of the Ministry of Awesome, features in episode 7 to explain the benefits that women founders can bring to NZ's economy, and how we can best support women who decide to follow their own high growth startup dreams.
Before that, Ben and Peter talk cybersecurity, with commentary from Microsoft's local national security officer Mark Anderson, following the Privacy Commissioner stating that two-factor authentication is now "a bare minimum"
They talk about the growth of cybercrime as a service and business email compromise, and share their own stories of being the victims.
Mentioned in the episode
- Cyber Signals report - The confidence game shifting tactics fuel surge in business email compromise - Microsoft
- Office of the Privacy Commissioner encourages two-factor authentication in war on cybercrime
- PwC Startup Investment: Autumn 2023 - Market cools in 2022 but long-term trend remains positive
- Fintech Dosh beats drum against big bank profits - BusinessDesk
AI Corner
- Signal’s Meredith Whittaker: These are the people who could actually pause AI if they wanted to - The Guardian
- Selling shovels in a gold rush - Hillfarrance Venture Capital
- Mark Zuckerberg: Future of AI at Meta, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp - Lex Fridman Podcast
And the rest
- American tech giants are slowly cutting off Hong Kong internet users - Wall Street Journal
- Quantum computing is at an ethical crossroads, says experts - ScienceX
- IBM wants to build a 100,000-qubit quantum computer - Technology Review
- In the bid to grow at all costs, Instant Pot is cooking itself - The Verge