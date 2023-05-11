Subscribe for new episodes in your favourite feed every Thursday.

It’s a twofer this week on The Business of Tech as Peter Griffin and Ben Moore pack their second episode full of fascinating tech talk.

First up is Ashlee Vance, author of When the Heavens Went on Sale – a newly released dive into the commercialisation of space and the entrepreneurs and companies that made it happen, including New Zealand’s own Peter Beck and Rocket Lab.

Griffin talks to Vance about what he has learned about Rocket Lab and the future of the business of space from his years following the industry.

Second, communications and digital economy minister Ginny Andersen answers a series of questions posed by Moore about where she sees tech in NZ today and tomorrow.

After just a few months with the portfolio under her belt, she covers topics from tech in education to the video games industry, and Griffin and Moore try to read between the lines.

Recommended reading:



