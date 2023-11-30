Menu
Unity cuts off services deal with Wētā FX

Wētā's tools were part of the powerhouse behind James Cameron's Avatar movies. (Image: Wētā FX/AWS)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 30 Nov 2023
United States games engine company Unity is ending its professional services agreement with Wellington visual effects house Wētā FX.Unity will make 256 employees related to the partnership redundant – 3.8% of its 7,000-strong workforce.Reuters reports the move was made as part of a company-wide “reset” after controversy this year over an attempted change to its pricing structure, which was revamped after a customer revolt and a hit to its stock value.Founder Peter Jackson sold Wētā Digital, the technology division of Wētā FX,...
'Our tech will be instrumental in energy transition'
Markets

'Our tech will be instrumental in energy transition'

Gentrack boss says move to renewables is the planet's single most ambitious project.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:00pm
Law & Regulation

Consumer NZ takes Z Energy to court over 'misleading' climate action claims

Z Energy's claims it is on track to reduce emissions 'don't stack up'.

Greg Hurrell 10:00am
Consumer NZ takes Z Energy to court over 'misleading' climate action claims
Markets

Genesis targeting 95% renewable electricity by 2035

No constituency for "cold showers by candlelight", says Genesis CEO.

Pattrick Smellie 9:40am
Genesis targeting 95% renewable electricity by 2035

