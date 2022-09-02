See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Technology
Sponsored by
chorus

University of Auckland spinout Kitea Health is taking medtech commercial

Ben Moore

Ben Moore
Fri, 02 Sep 2022

University of Auckland spinout Kitea Health is taking medtech commercial
COO Natalia Lopez pitched Kitea Health at the Icehouse startup showcase last week. (Image: Icehouse Ventures)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Fri, 02 Sep 2022
RELATED
Kitea Health, an early-stage University of Auckland spinout, is currently walking the long and tricky road to commercialisation, hoping to bring a unique implantable pressure monitoring device to market.The tiny device, which is designed to be semi-permanently implanted in a patient, can receive power from and send data to a communication ‘wand’ through flesh and bone, up to 10cm away.Kitea Health is spearheaded by chief executive Simon Malpas, a bioengineering researcher who has been a professor at the University of Auckland for mo...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Media
Bastion Shine moves into business consultancy
Daniel Dunkley | Fri, 02 Sep 2022

The creative group will provide strategic advice to New Zealand corporates under the Bastion Transform brand.

Finance
Liquidators move on Vivier sister firm
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 02 Sep 2022

Vivier Capital Ltd is linked to European-based offshore banking firm Vivier & Co, which was deregistered as a financial adviser by the FMA.

Opinion
NZ's economic outlook: still a slog ahead
Cameron Bagrie | Fri, 02 Sep 2022

Latest signals from the Reserve Bank of NZ suggest no V-shaped bounceback in economic activity in the next two years.

Sponsored
Swift successful tech migration has positive flow-on effects for customers

Vodafone New Zealand is now standing on its own feet, after completing a swift and successful major migration of its business management systems from its global parent.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.