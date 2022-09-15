See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Technology
Sponsored by
chorus

Xero’s US efforts starting to add up

Ben Moore

Ben Moore
Thu, 15 Sep 2022

Xero’s US efforts starting to add up
Anna Curzon said that while Xero is an “alternative in the US”, they've worked hard to deliver on customer feedback.
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 15 Sep 2022
RELATED
Xero has grown massively over the last two years which has landed it firmly in the ‘winners’ camp of the digital acceleration driven by the covid-19 pandemic.At the opening keynote of Xero’s 2022 conference for Asia Pacific, chief executive Steve Vamos said the cloud accounting provider has increased its number of subscriptions since 2019 from 1.8 million to 3.3m and its number of employees from 2,500 to 4,700 worldwide.Now, having taken Australasia by storm and growing apace in the UK, it's doubling down on the notoriousl...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Sept 15, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 15 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Property
ITM points finger at Carter Holt, Fletcher after supply issues
Brent Melville | Thu, 15 Sep 2022

The building supply co-operative is still smarting in the wake of its timber supply spat with Carter Holt Harvey.

Law & Regulation
Tony Gibbs’s family settles dispute
Victoria Young | Thu, 15 Sep 2022

Heavy secrecy orders apply to two inter-joined court cases.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.