Youtap threatens defamation action against former director

Victoria Young

Mon, 07 Nov 2022

Youtap threatens defamation action against former director
Former Youtap director Mike Johnston. (Image: Linkedin)
Youtap has warned former director Mike Johnston of making “false and defamatory” statements, following claims Johnston made in communications to shareholders. Former chief technology officer Johnston, who has an employment case against the company, has been contacting the fintech’s shareholders in a bid to remove Youtap chief executive Chris Jones. Jones is chief executive and chair of the Singapore-headquartered startup. Johnston’s initial five-page letter to shareholders dated Oct 3 makes a range of alle...

