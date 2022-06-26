See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
The Economist

How attractively are shares now priced?

The Economist
Sun, 26 Jun 2022

How attractively are shares now priced?
(Image: Getty)
The Economist
Sun, 26 Jun 2022
RELATED
Everyone knows, or thinks they know, the advice of Warren Buffett to investors: that “they should try to be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” After a week in which share prices in America plunged firmly into bear-market territory (defined as a fall of 20%-plus from a recent peak), some will be starting to wonder whether there is enough fear in the air to warrant their being greedy.How attractively are shares now priced? One approach is to use the equity risk premium as a guide. A rough-an...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Wine FREE
The $100 Club: A wine rich list
Bob Campbell MW | Sun, 26 Jun 2022

If you're a wine connoisseur, you're spoiled for choice. The number of high-flying wines on sale for more than $100 has tripled since 2013.

Property FREE
Money Answers: how much mortgage can I actually afford?
Frances Cook | Sat, 25 Jun 2022

This week, readers ask how they should decide as a family what they can afford in terms of buying a house – and just because you can, should you?

Health
The eyes have it
The Economist | Sat, 25 Jun 2022

Short-sightedness used to be rare. Now it's growing across the globe. Tim Cross, The Economist's technology editor, investigates its rapid rise.

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.