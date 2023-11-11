Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

Fail File: Jacqui Bensemann, managing director of Argus Fire Protection

Fail File: Jacqui Bensemann, managing director of Argus Fire Protection
Jacqui Bensemann says she's learned the value of having a great partner. Her husband David Leggatt died in 2022. (Image: Supplied)
Victoria Carter
Victoria Carter
Sat, 11 Nov 2023
Every fortnight, Victoria Carter talks to someone about failure, disappointment and what they learned. Today, it's Jacqui Bensemann, managing director of Argus Fire Protection.I'm disappointed in myself when ... I don’t follow my intuition. My team members joke that if Jacqui’s gut tells her something and we ignore it, we regret it. I was also disappointed when I realised I had that feeling and ignored it. Sometimes, with a big job, you have to read and re-read the paperwork, but you just have a sense it won’t go...
Building a dream, one car sale at a time
The Life Review

Building a dream, one car sale at a time

BYD is making 250,000 cars a month and is now focusing on NZ fleet buyers.

Matt Martel 05 Nov 2023
The Life

Review: The Samsung SmartTag2 makes losing things less stressful

It even lets finders of your property know how to contact you to return it.

Ashton Brown 05 Nov 2023
Review: The Samsung SmartTag2 makes losing things less stressful
The Life

Review: Loop Track is both gory and hilarious

There's an astonishing twist to this tale, but there are no spoilers here.

Ashton Brown 05 Nov 2023
Review: Loop Track is both gory and hilarious

More The Life

Building a dream, one car sale at a time
The Life Review

Building a dream, one car sale at a time

BYD is making 250,000 cars a month and is now focusing on NZ fleet buyers.

Matt Martel 05 Nov 2023
Review: The Samsung SmartTag2 makes losing things less stressful
The Life

Review: The Samsung SmartTag2 makes losing things less stressful

It even lets finders of your property know how to contact you to return it.

Ashton Brown 05 Nov 2023
Review: Loop Track is both gory and hilarious
The Life

Review: Loop Track is both gory and hilarious

There's an astonishing twist to this tale, but there are no spoilers here.

Ashton Brown 05 Nov 2023
My Net Worth: Ilse Wolfe, director and property investor
The Life

My Net Worth: Ilse Wolfe, director and property investor

"The worst piece of advice I’ve been given is that debt is bad."

Ella Somers 05 Nov 2023