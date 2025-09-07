Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

My Net Worth: Samantha Barrass, Financial Markets Authority CEO

My Net Worth: Samantha Barrass, Financial Markets Authority CEO
Samantha Barrass. (Image: Supplied)
Jacques Steenkamp
Jacques Steenkamp
Sun, 07 Sep 2025
Samantha Barrass is the chief executive of the Financial Markets Authority in New Zealand. She has undergraduate and master's degrees in economics and has lived and worked in both NZ and Britain. She is the mother of three adults who live in the UK, while she lives with her dog, Freddy, in Wellington.I was born in Rainham, Kent, in the UK, and spent the first nearly eight years of my life there. Then, my parents emigrated to Christchurch, New Zealand, where I lived in South Brighton. I have quite a few memories from living in Kent, but they...
Mother Play: a play in five evictions at Q Theatre
The Life Review

Mother Play: a play in five evictions at Q Theatre

This is theatre that lingers, theatre rooted in memory. Don’t miss it.

Dalaine Krige 07 Sep 2025
Property

What you can buy with $5m in Queenstown

These homes feature four or more bedrooms, and views of the mountains and/or the lake.

Brianna McIlraith 07 Sep 2025
What you can buy with $5m in Queenstown
The Life Review

Cupra Leon V Sportstourer review: Street appeal

 If you don’t want an SUV, the Leon V Sportstourer is a very hard one to go past.

Damien O’Carroll 07 Sep 2025
Cupra Leon V Sportstourer review: Street appeal

More Editor's Picks

Contact Energy lodges fast-track application for windfarm
Infrastructure

Contact Energy lodges fast-track application for windfarm

The Southland project was rejected under a different fast-track process six months ago.

Oliver Lewis 08 Sep 2025
On the Money: Luxon v the sharks, Nick Lissette, and more
Editor's Picks

On the Money: Luxon v the sharks, Nick Lissette, and more

This week was a surprisingly cringeworthy one, even by OTM's standards.

Dileepa Fonseka 06 Sep 2025
Will Sharesies investors still support Me Today?
Retail

Stock & Trade: Will Sharesies investors still support Me Today?

Me Today is launching its fifth capital raise since March 2020.

Stock & Trade 05 Sep 2025
Lyttelton Port Company reports record $25.2m profit
Infrastructure

Lyttelton Port Company reports record $25.2m profit

The South Island port achieved the result despite a dip in container volumes.

Oliver Lewis 04 Sep 2025