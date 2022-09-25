When BusinessDesk visits HQ125 close to 1pm on a Wednesday, the restaurant is quiet apart from a group of besuited men who have their heads together in a corner and are tucking into a range of large sandwiches and fries.

Frank Sinatra is singing New York, New York in the background as we settle into our seats and feel very much like we’ve been transported somewhere much closer to the streets of the Big Apple than lower Queen Street in Auckland.

There’s a large menu here that flits from pasta, to sandwiches, to steak, so there’s something for everyone regardless of what they fancy for lunch – or how picky they are.

We choose two dishes. The first is the tagliata di manzo ($29.99), which is a sirloin steak that is sliced and served with fresh rocket salad, parmesan cheese and olive oil. The second is the bolognese gnocchi, with potato gnocchi, beef mince, napoletano sauce and shaved parmesan cheese ($19.99).

By the time we order our food, it's closer to the end of the working day than the beginning, so we figure a glass of wine with our lunch is in order. We opt for a chardonnay from The Grayling, produced with grapes from NZ's East Coast, and the I Am George cabernet sauvignon from the Limestone Coast in South Australia.

The I Am George cabernet sauvignon and The Grayling chardonnay were excellent matches for our meals. (Image: BusinessDesk) While we wait for our meals, we take in the warm and rich ambience of HQ125. Surrounded by dark mahogany panelling, gold details and luxe furnishing, we find it's incredibly easy to forget that the hustle and bustle of lower Queen Street is just outside.

We do wonder, though, how many potential customers must walk past the QBE Centre next to the New World Metro totally unaware that there's a luxury restaurant tucked away inside.

The food takes close to half an hour to arrive, which suits us as we have the time to linger but leaves us a little surprised as there are only a handful of diners in for lunch.

The tagliata di manzo is simple but effective fare; the sirloin steak is cooked medium rare and melts in the mouth. The shaved parmesan sprinkled on top is a good idea as it cuts through the heaviness of the meat and gives it a tangy edge.

The side of rocket with the dish adds a nice crunch, but a few more fresh vegetables sprinkled in for good measure would have gone down a treat – and helped to add a bit more to the meal for the price.

The tagliata di manzo – sliced sirloin steak with fresh rocket salad, parmesan cheese and olive oil. (Image: BusinessDesk) The gnocchi comes piled in a large bowl, generously coated in a classic, rich napoletano sauce that is as Italian as Il Tricolore. Next time we come, we'll add the steamed vegetables and some crusty bread.

The Grayling chardonnay is a perfect match for the steak – delicious, and with a mild aftertaste that lingers pleasantly. The I Am George is a surprisingly good, robust red that holds its own against the rich sauce of the gnocchi.

The HQ125's bar. (Image: Supplied) After the meal, as we're leaving, we quiz the owner about his background, curious to hear more about HQ125's history and the idea of merging an Italian cuisine vibe with a New York feel in Auckland's CBD.

He tells us he was born in Kosovo, southeastern Europe, where there's a varied cuisine, including Italian food.

He started his career in hospitality as a kitchen hand and then, in a move designed to impress his wife-to-be, worked his way up to chef, which he's been for more than 20 years. He's never looked back.

If you want to impress a client from out of town, you'll find it hard to beat this sophisticated and peaceful oasis. And even if your guests are Aucklanders, they'll be astonished to discover this little piece of New York just a bagel's throw from Queen Street – and all accessible without having to endure a 16-hour flight and troubles with missing luggage.

Where: QBE Centre, 125 Queen Street, Auckland CBD (next to the New World Metro).

Hours: Mon 8am to 3pm, Tues-Fri 8am to late.

Phone: 09-354-4414.

Website: hellorestaurant.nz/hq125/