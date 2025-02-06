Menu
Google kills diversity hiring targets

Google is pulling back on diversity initiatives. (Image: 123rf)
Thu, 06 Feb 2025
By Miles KruppaGoogle is eliminating its goal of hiring more employees from historically underrepresented groups and reviewing some diversity, equity and inclusion programmes, joining other tech giants rethinking their approach to DEI.In an email to employees on Wednesday, Google said it would no longer set hiring targets to improve representation in its workforce. In 2020, amid calls for racial justice after the police killing of George Floyd, Google set a target of increasing by 30% the proportion of “leadership representation of u...
ComCom cold on Manawa takeover
Markets

ComCom cold on Manawa takeover

Regulator worries about market concentration.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
Opinion

Peter Griffin: DeepSeek’s implications becoming clearer

The best way to stay ahead in the AI arms race is to collaborate and share.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Primary Sector

Meet NZ’s top ‘fish cop’ Steve Ham

Protecting NZ’s fisheries resources is his life’s work. 

Jem Traylen 5:00am
China retaliates against US, intensifying trade war
World

China retaliates against US, intensifying trade war

Beijing’s tariff increases and other countermeasures were mostly symbolic.

The Wall Street Journal 05 Feb 2025
China has gotten off lightly on tariffs – for now
The Wall Street Journal

China has gotten off lightly on tariffs – for now

Economists expect more to come. 

The Wall Street Journal 04 Feb 2025
EU consumer group calls out safety of Temu products
The Wall Street Journal

EU consumer group calls out safety of Temu products

The watchdog was critical of products such as cosmetics and children’s toys.

The Wall Street Journal 04 Feb 2025
Canada, Mexico want US to feel the pain of tariffs too
World

Canada, Mexico want US to feel the pain of tariffs too

Both countries are planning precision strikes against US exports.

The Wall Street Journal 03 Feb 2025