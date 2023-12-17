Menu
Inside the world Excel champs (yes, you read that right)

The world championships are under way at the HyperX Arena in the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. (Image: The Wall Street Journal)
Sun, 17 Dec 2023
By Robert McMillan In a flashy hotel on the famous Las Vegas Strip last Saturday night, Andrew “the Annihilator” Ngai ran down an arena walkway with hands in the air and burst onstage to screaming fans. His two-time world championship was on the line.The Australian didn’t know it, but within minutes, victory would seemingly be snatched away from him, all because of a computer glitch. This seems appropriate, since Ngai was playing to be the best at competitive Excel, which is an actual thing.For many, Excel is something to...
