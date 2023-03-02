New tourism plan sidesteps immigration elephant

A shot at making the industry more attractive. (Image: Shotover)

The government's tourism industry transformation plan is banking on seasonal employee sharing to fix skills shortages but has 'deliberately' not addressed immigration recruitment issues within the plan.The latest plan, which has been in process with a joint industry, union, Māori and government working group since November 2021, has cost $1.8 million to date. Its total spending, including the establishment of a new tourism and hospitality accord, is expected to be about $10m, money set aside under the covid 'reset' duri...