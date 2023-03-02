Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Tourism

New tourism plan sidesteps immigration elephant

New tourism plan sidesteps immigration elephant
A shot at making the industry more attractive. (Image: Shotover)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 02 Mar 2023
The government's tourism industry transformation plan is banking on seasonal employee sharing to fix skills shortages but has 'deliberately' not addressed immigration recruitment issues within the plan.The latest plan, which has been in process with a joint industry, union, Māori and government working group since November 2021, has cost $1.8 million to date. Its total spending, including the establishment of a new tourism and hospitality accord, is expected to be about $10m, money set aside under the covid 'reset' duri...
Technology

‘Sooner the better’ for data rights, says minister

Duncan Webb expects the legislation to be completed before the election.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Property

Christchurch endorses housing intensification plan

After defying the government last year, the council will notify a watered-down plan.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Finance

Did exclusion from RBNZ cheap money hurt Heartland?

Heartland seems to be saying the Reserve Bank’s scheme to give banks cheap funding put it at a competitive disadvantage.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am

More Tourism

Tourism

Cruise ships to return to Napier Port from next week

They will resume on March 6.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Tourism

Will big-spending China return?

Will Chinese consumer return to their free-spending ways?

Dileepa Fonseka 27 Feb 2023
News in Brief

Tourism Holdings on road to recovery after first-half boom

A dividend is also on the cards – although the tourism operator says it will be on the smaller side.

Ella Somers 23 Feb 2023
Listed Companies

Forsyth Barr downgrades SkyCity over fine threat

Huge penalties loom if money-laundering breaches in Adelaide are proven.

Brent Melville 17 Feb 2023