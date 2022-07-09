See full details
Go Bus owner given the go-ahead to acquire NZ Bus

Greg Hurrell
Sat, 09 Jul 2022

Go Bus operates more than 2000 buses. (Image: Go Bus)
Greg Hurrell
Sat, 09 Jul 2022
The Australian owner of Go Bus has been given a green light to take over rival bus company NZ Bus, the Commerce Commission announced on Friday.Go Bus owner Kinetic NZ Holdings Limited can now acquire all the shares in NZB Holdco Limited (NZ Bus), which is majority owned by Australian private equity firm Next Capital.Go Bus operates more than 2,000 buses between Auckland and Invercargill, including school bus services and the SkyBus service at Auckland Airport. NZ Bus is New Zealand’s largest urban public transport business. Both comp...

