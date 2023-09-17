Menu
5.01 and done: no one wants to schmooze after work any more

Many firms are noticing real staff pushback at being expected to attend social gatherings. (Image: Depositphotos)
Sun, 17 Sep 2023
By Anne Marie ChakerPatience for after-work socialising is wearing thin.Following an initial burst of post-pandemic happy hours, chicken dinners and mandatory office merriment, many employees are adopting a stricter 5.01-and-I’m-done attitude to their work schedules. More workers say they’re trying to draw thicker lines between work and the rest of life, and that often means clocking out and eschewing invites to socialise with co-workers. US corporate event planners say they’re already facing pushback for autumn acti...
Drones and missiles can’t solve America’s drug problems
Bloomberg

Targeting Mexican cartels with weapons won’t disrupt the economic dynamics of narcotics.

Bloomberg 5:00am
On the Money

Matt Walsh blocks talk of a sale, Arming SoftBank, crazy diet pills vs sleep machines. 

Paul McBeth 16 Sep 2023
Books

The grandfather of legal thrillers brings back the character who rocketed him to fame.

The Wall Street Journal 16 Sep 2023
How stressed are you at work? Ask your mouse
World

How people use their mouse and keyboard is more accurate than heart-rate data.

The Wall Street Journal 16 Sep 2023
CEO with US$110m pay package is suddenly out
World

CS Disco co-founder Kiwi Camara’s departure means he could forfeit the option grant.

The Wall Street Journal 15 Sep 2023
Putin wants his hit man back: insiders talk of prisoner swap
World

Covert killer serving life sentence in Germany could be exchanged for jailed Americans.

The Wall Street Journal 15 Sep 2023
US stocks edged higher after no-surprises inflation report
World

Investors feared that strong economic data might force the Fed to lift interest rates.

The Wall Street Journal 14 Sep 2023