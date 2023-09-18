Menu
A 3% mortgage rate in a 7% world? This startup says it can do that

New US mortgage rates are above 7%, but some sellers are on old, lower rates. (Image: Getty)
Mon, 18 Sep 2023
By Ben Eisen In the United States, there are millions of outstanding mortgages with a 3% interest rate. A new startup says it can help today’s home buyers get their hands on them.US mortgage rates are now above 7%, leaps and bounds above the 3% they grazed two years ago. Buyers and sellers alike are giving up, sucking demand and supply out of the housing market. And things are expected to stay that way, with the Federal Reserve signalling plans to keep rates high for the foreseeable future.Roam, a real-estate company that launch...
NZ's listing environment is quiet but NZX says it's quiet everywhere
Markets

NZ's listing environment is quiet but NZX says it's quiet everywhere

The NZX says it's the economic environment that’s the cause for the lack of listings.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Finance

Dileepa Fonseka: Where is the money?

Future politicians may look back wistfully on today as an age when they had cash.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Ombudsman fires salvo at Queenstown council for quiet campsite deal

Independent watchdog told the council to look into reasons for the decision. 

Brent Melville 5:00am
World

5.01 and done: no one wants to schmooze after work any more

Social gatherings are losing their allure as more workers feel the pull of home.

The Wall Street Journal 17 Sep 2023
World

How stressed are you at work? Ask your mouse

How people use their mouse and keyboard is more accurate than heart-rate data.

The Wall Street Journal 16 Sep 2023
World

CEO with US$110m pay package is suddenly out

CS Disco co-founder Kiwi Camara’s departure means he could forfeit the option grant.

The Wall Street Journal 15 Sep 2023
World

Putin wants his hit man back: insiders talk of prisoner swap

Covert killer serving life sentence in Germany could be exchanged for jailed Americans.

The Wall Street Journal 15 Sep 2023