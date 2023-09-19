Menu
An even bigger housing crisis threatens China’s economy

Tue, 19 Sep 2023
By Rebecca FengChina’s giant housing industry is lurching into a new crisis that threatens to be the country’s worst yet.Two years ago, the debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group spiralled into insolvency, bursting the country’s real-estate bubble and setting off a chain of developer defaults and business losses. The industry’s troubles have dragged down China’s economy.Now, China’s largest privately run property developer, Country Garden, is struggling to survive. Unlike Ev...
Greg Olliver's Kāpiti properties sold for $15.5m
Property

BNZ comes up well short and is still owed $38.4 million by the disgraced developer.

Brent Melville 1:20pm
Property

Legacy recipients jostle for a piece of $1.25 trillion pie

Community foundations are punted as a vehicle to allocate foreign buyer tax.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Health Free

Social enterprise aims to revolutionise healthcare

PreKure is supporting the medical community to embrace prevention, not prescriptions.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 11:05am
A 3% mortgage rate in a 7% world? This startup says it can do that
World

'Assuming' the seller's mortgage is a way to get a low interest rate.

The Wall Street Journal 18 Sep 2023
5.01 and done: no one wants to schmooze after work any more
World

Social gatherings are losing their allure as more workers feel the pull of home.

The Wall Street Journal 17 Sep 2023
How stressed are you at work? Ask your mouse
World

How people use their mouse and keyboard is more accurate than heart-rate data.

The Wall Street Journal 16 Sep 2023
CEO with US$110m pay package is suddenly out
World

CS Disco co-founder Kiwi Camara’s departure means he could forfeit the option grant.

The Wall Street Journal 15 Sep 2023