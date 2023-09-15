Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

CEO with US$110m pay package is suddenly out

CEO with US$110m pay package is suddenly out
Kiwi Camara’s departure was disclosed in a securities filing on Monday. (WSJ)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Fri, 15 Sep 2023
By Theo FrancisA big payday doesn’t always keep a chief executive employed.Just over a year after CS Disco shareholders approved a CEO pay package worth nearly US$110 million (NZ$186m) – one of the biggest of 2022 – the company’s co-founder and CEO, Kiwi Camara, resigned with little explanation.His departure, disclosed in a securities filing on Monday, could mean Camara loses the stock options that made up nearly all of the pay package. Camara didn’t respond to requests for comment. CS Disco shares fell nearly...
Nats dangle tax sweetener for startups
Finance Tax

Nats dangle tax sweetener for startups

Paying tax on employee share option schemes is a problem for cash-starved startups.

Pattrick Smellie 2:00pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Time for Auckland to show courage in stadium debate

Even a cursory look at the facts doesn’t stack up well for Eden Park.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Time for Auckland to show courage in stadium debate
Politics

National plans targeted immigration to boost NZ's technology sector

A new 'minister of tech' is part of National's technology policy.

Greg Hurrell 12:45pm
National plans targeted immigration to boost NZ's technology sector

More World

Putin wants his hit man back: insiders talk of prisoner swap
World

Putin wants his hit man back: insiders talk of prisoner swap

Covert killer serving life sentence in Germany could be exchanged for jailed Americans.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
US stocks edged higher after no-surprises inflation report
World

US stocks edged higher after no-surprises inflation report

Investors feared that strong economic data might force the Fed to lift interest rates.

The Wall Street Journal 14 Sep 2023
The job market boom is over. Here’s why and what it means
World

The job market boom is over. Here’s why and what it means

Cooling demand for workers could help achieve a soft landing.

The Wall Street Journal 11 Sep 2023
Soaring insurance on coastal homes stressing even the rich
Bloomberg

Soaring insurance on coastal homes stressing even the rich

Some Florida property owners are tempting fate and forgoing cover for hurricanes.

Bloomberg 10 Sep 2023