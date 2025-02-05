Menu
China retaliates against US, intensifying trade war

China imposed 15% tariffs on US coal in retaliation for Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese products. (Image: Bloomberg)
Wed, 05 Feb 2025
By Liza Lin and Raffaele HuangChina unleashed a burst of retaliatory measures in response to US President Donald Trump’s tariff increase, resuming a long-simmering trade war between the world’s two largest economies and sparking fears of a wider conflagration.In a coordinated action Tuesday, several Chinese government bodies announced actions targeting US goods and companies: at 1.02pm local time, one minute after the US formally increased tariffs on imports of all Chinese-made goods by an additional 10%.The Customs Tariff Commissio...
ComCom cold on Manawa takeover
Markets

Regulator worries about market concentration.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
The Wall Street Journal

Google kills diversity hiring targets

Search giant eliminates goals to hire more minority employees.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: DeepSeek’s implications becoming clearer

The best way to stay ahead in the AI arms race is to collaborate and share.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Fintech Hnry launches in the UK
News in Brief

Wellington-based fintech Hnry is launching in the UK, targeting four million sole traders.Founded in 2017, the move comes five years after it launched in Australia in 2020.Its combined Australasian market has grown by 58% over the past two years after its $35 million Series B rai...

Staff reporters 05 Feb 2025
Canada, Mexico want US to feel the pain of tariffs too
World

Both countries are planning precision strikes against US exports.

The Wall Street Journal 03 Feb 2025
Germany’s economic model is broken, no plan B
World

As US tariff threats grow and China slows imports, politicians are bereft of ideas.

The Wall Street Journal 02 Feb 2025
The scientific fight over whether ageing is a disease
Health

The way we think about getting older is changing.

The Wall Street Journal 02 Feb 2025