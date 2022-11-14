China/US relations: the dynamics of distrust at the G20 summit

US president Joe Biden arrives in Bali for today's G20 summit (Image: Getty)

The Economist

Young, motivated and connected: South-East Asia today is probably the world’s most dynamic region. Its nearly 700 million people are disproportionately youthful.They are keen to learn, innovate and apply themselves. And, more than anywhere else in an increasingly protectionist world, they see their future prosperity as part of a global economy, supporting open trade and exchange much more often than opposing it.The tragedy of Myanmar, in the grip of a ruthless, inward-looking junta, is the exception that proves the rule.As the region emer...