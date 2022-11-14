Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World

China/US relations: the dynamics of distrust at the G20 summit

China/US relations: the dynamics of distrust at the G20 summit
US president Joe Biden arrives in Bali for today's G20 summit (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Mon, 14 Nov 2022
Young, motivated and connected: South-East Asia today is probably the world’s most dynamic region. Its nearly 700 million people are disproportionately youthful.They are keen to learn, innovate and apply themselves. And, more than anywhere else in an increasingly protectionist world, they see their future prosperity as part of a global economy, supporting open trade and exchange much more often than opposing it.The tragedy of Myanmar, in the grip of a ruthless, inward-looking junta, is the exception that proves the rule.As the region emer...
Finance Market Close

NZX50 falls as investors 'take a breather'

The S&P/NZX 50 index decreased 79.78 points, or 0.71%, to 11,202.00 points. 

Riley Kennedy 5:55pm
Finance

Unit holders haven’t had 'a fair suck of the sav'

The outgoing chair of the Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund unleashed on the dairy co-operative.

Riley Kennedy 3:20pm
Energy

Unions want windfall tax

Unions say the gentailers have delivered billions in excess dividends to shareholders.

Ian Llewellyn 3:00pm

More World

Bloomberg

FTX crypto collapse: just another bubble

The collapse of crypto empire FTX has all the hallmarks of similar implosions in the world of real money.

Bloomberg 12:30pm
Bloomberg

Credit crises lurk everywhere in emerging markets

First, it was Chinese developers. Now other markets in Asia are experiencing stress.

Bloomberg 12:15pm
Bloomberg Free

Rise of Russian hardliners sows fear in Putin’s elite

Kremlin's tolerance of calls for ‘Stalinist’ measures alarms insiders.

Bloomberg 13 Nov 2022
World

Musk warns Twitter bankruptcy possible

Elon Musk returns to one of his key motivational tools for employees: dire warnings of financial disaster.  

Bloomberg 12 Nov 2022