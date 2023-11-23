Menu
Sam Altman returning to OpenAI as CEO

Sam Altman. (Image: AP)
Thu, 23 Nov 2023
By Deepa Seetharaman, with Tom DotanOpenAI says Sam Altman will return as chief executive of the artificial intelligence startup that he co-founded, ending a dramatic five-day standoff between him and the board that fired him.OpenAI said the parties were “collaborating to figure out the details”. The company announced the formation of a new initial board that won’t include three of the four board members involved in removing Altman.The new board will include Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce; Larry Summers, the...
No dividend from My Food Bag as cost-of-living crushes earnings
Markets

No dividend from My Food Bag as cost-of-living crushes earnings

The meal-kit company’s half-year net profit fell by almost 60%.

Ella Somers 10:10am
Finance

Tower cans dividend after storm-related losses

Tower has been expanding its operational hub in Fiji to help cap costs.

Paul McBeth 10:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Cryptocurrency

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao agrees to step down, plead guilty

Zhao’s crypto exchange will also admit wrongdoing and agree to pay US$4.3b in fines.

The Wall Street Journal 22 Nov 2023
World

Argentina’s new president wants to adopt the US dollar as the national currency

But the country is broke and lacks funds to swap the worthless peso for the greenback.

The Wall Street Journal 21 Nov 2023
Technology

OpenAI Investors try to get Sam Altman back

The co-founder of the AI company behind ChatGPT was pushed out by the board on Friday.

The Wall Street Journal 20 Nov 2023
The Life

Inside Katy Perry’s years-long battle over a US$15m home

The pop star recently scored a victory over the owner who pulled out of a deal.

The Wall Street Journal 19 Nov 2023