Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

The stocks that AI mania left behind

The stocks that AI mania left behind
(Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Wed, 29 Nov 2023
By Charley Grant This was supposed to be the year value stocks shined. Then, artificial intelligence (AI) mania took over and ran away with the spotlight.Shares of big tech companies are surging this year and racing past value stocks once again, powered by investor optimism about the promise of AI. That is a reversal from last year, when value stocks pulled ahead of growth stocks for the first time since 2016.The Russell 3000 Value Index has returned just 2.1% this year through Monday, lagging behind the Russell 3000 Growth Index by 31 per...
100 days and counting for 'hugely ambitious' plan
Policy

100 days and counting for 'hugely ambitious' plan

The list includes 49 actions.

Rebecca Howard 4:00pm
Economy

RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone

The move was expected but the higher track is a surprise. 

Rebecca Howard 2:40pm
RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone
Economy

RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone

The move was widely expected by the market. 

Rebecca Howard 2:12pm
RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone

More World

Investors see interest-rate cuts coming soon, recession or not
World

Investors see interest-rate cuts coming soon, recession or not

Recent data has fuelled bets that cuts could come under a variety of circumstances.

The Wall Street Journal 28 Nov 2023
Black Friday spending strong in the US, but how they're paying is changing
Retail

Black Friday spending strong in the US, but how they're paying is changing

Consumers are shifting away from store credit cards.

The Wall Street Journal 27 Nov 2023
Congrats, your house made you rich. Now sell it
Property

Congrats, your house made you rich. Now sell it

Lots of baby boomers are going to sell their homes soon. The trick is to beat the crowd.

The Wall Street Journal 26 Nov 2023
Sam Bankman-Fried’s life behind bars: crypto tips and paying with fish
Cryptocurrency

Sam Bankman-Fried’s life behind bars: crypto tips and paying with fish

FTX founder learns that mackerel is a jailhouse currency.

The Wall Street Journal 25 Nov 2023