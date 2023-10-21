Menu
The trusted 60-40 investing strategy just had its worst year in generations

Sat, 21 Oct 2023
By Eric WallersteinOver their 50 years of marriage, Dave and Kathy Lindenstruth adopted a time-honoured Wall Street strategy to safeguard and grow their retirement nest egg: a mix of 60% US stocks and 40% bonds known as the 60-40 portfolio. Now, it is failing them.“There have been some days more recently where I’ve looked at my portfolio and gone ‘oh, crap,’” Dave Lindenstruth said.Though the Lindenstruths added even more bonds to protect against losing their principal as they aged, their holdings are still do...
