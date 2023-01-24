Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Business Advice

Feel like you want to resign after your holiday?

Feel like you want to resign after your holiday?
Former PM Jacinda Ardern reconsidered her political career over her summer break. (Image: Getty)
Michael Bunting
Michael Bunting
Tue, 24 Jan 2023
Burnout can happen to anyone, regardless of how successful or accomplished you are.  Last week, after five years of serving through the most tumultuous political period in recent history, Jacinda Ardern announced that she would be resigning as prime minister of New Zealand because she “didn’t have enough left in the tank” for the role.  This news came as a surprise to many, because Ardern is known for her tireless work ethic and dedication to her role as leader of the country. But Ardern was an accident waiting to ha...
Business Advice sponsored by
Looking for business services? Need a business printer? Canon offers hardware, software and tailored document management solutions, for all business sizes.
Energy

Mercury exec Julia Jack jumps ship to Kiwibank

The veteran marketing executive helped Mercury whittle down its multibrand operation.

Staff reporters 10:10am
Investigation

The firms that supplied NZ with critical antivirus gear

A BusinessDesk investigation shows the suppliers were military men, multinationals, Michelangelo … and 3M.

Murray Jones 10:10am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Business Advice

Business Advice Free

What to do about cyberattacks

Clear communication with stakeholders should be a key element of any crisis strategy.

Richard Gordon 18 Jan 2023
Business Advice Free

Yes, trust still matters in the workplace

Firms with a trust culture will enjoy greater success than those that don’t.

Shane Green 11 Jan 2023
Business Advice

Will you participate in the recession?

There is a hidden opportunity in the threat of a recession.

Richard Conway 04 Jan 2023
Business Advice Free

Strategies for making work a fun place for your team

Give some thought over the break to how to boost staff enjoyment.

Shane Green 21 Dec 2022