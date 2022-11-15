We investigate the $30b business of health

Who is making money out of health? That’s what we want to know. (Image: Getty)

Victoria Young

Health makes up $1 in every $5 of the New Zealand government’s spending, but who really benefits? The health budget for 2022-23 is roughly $30 billion, which equates to $5,855.74 for each of us. This figure is up 84% from five years ago, although over the next five years it is expected to stay at about $27b. Healthcare and social assistance as an industry was valued at $17b in the 12 months to March 2022, making it roughly on par with the primary industries sector or construction, according to Statistics New Zealand’s...