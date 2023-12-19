Menu
ANZ predicts slower house price growth in 2024

(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 19 Dec 2023
ANZ Bank New Zealand has pared back its forecast for house price growth in 2024 due to the ongoing sogginess in the market, although it’s slightly rosier in the following year if long-term projections play out. The bank’s economics team is forecasting house prices to rise 4% next year, slower than the 5.3% pace of growth the economists were picking in their previous monthly update, saying weak sales, a lot of listings and a cooling economy will keep a lid on property prices. “However, tailwinds are expected to arrive...
NZ sharemarket firms ahead of mini-budget
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket firms ahead of mini-budget

It has gained nearly 1.3% for the year with a week of trading remaining.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Economy

NZ’s annual trade deficit shrinks to smallest in 15 months

Exports to the United States are growing as China's appetite dims.

Paul McBeth 2:35pm
Markets

'Pushing against an open door': Sanford's diverse director search

'Do you think I can influence him? I can't influence his sister-in-law.'

Rebecca Stevenson 12:00pm
