Consumers slightly less gloomy in June

Fewer people think it's a bad time to buy an appliance. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 30 Jun 2023
New Zealand consumers were in a slightly better mood in June, but they're far from optimistic.  The monthly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index lifted 6 points in June to 85.5. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that shows pessimism.While consumers are still pessimistic, it's the highest reading since January last year. ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said the overall level of confidence was still very subdued. "While job security is still excellent on the whole and wage growth historically stron...
Neil deGrasse Tyson: Rocket Lab ‘should’ve happened decades ago’
Culture

Plus, Ernest Rutherford, NZ wine, and the absurdity of scientific racism.

Ben Moore 12:36pm
The doctors who are not getting hired

Some doctors graduating from NZ medical schools not being even considered for employment.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:23pm
Markets

Infratil sees retail bond offer oversubscribed by $220m

The shares have gained 31.7% over the past 12 months.

Staff reporters 10:56am
RBNZ: The central bank that owns a recession
Economy

More countries are bound to follow the Reserve Bank of NZ's decisions.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Business confidence bounces back
Economy

Confidence is up in June, but still in negative territory.

Victoria Young 29 Jun 2023
NZ bank margins stay high as recession bites
Finance

NZ banks continue to report historically high net interest margins.

Pattrick Smellie 29 Jun 2023
NZ expected to stumble from one recession into another
Economy

"The cost of halting the inflation dragon is becoming more evident," says BNZ.

Bloomberg 28 Jun 2023