See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Economy the chart

How a strong US dollar hampers the inflation fight

Andy Fyers
Wed, 27 Jul 2022

How a strong US dollar hampers the inflation fight
The strong US dollar increases prices all around the world. (Image: Depositphotos)
Andy Fyers
Wed, 27 Jul 2022
RELATED
With fears of a global recession mounting, many investors are choosing to park their money in a safe place.As a result, the value of the US dollar against many of the world's currencies, including New Zealand's, has climbed to levels last seen during the global financial crisis (GFC) and briefly at the onset of the covid pandemic.One NZ dollar buys about 63 US cents at the time of writing – it has been as low as 61 cents in recent weeks – down from 70 cents a year ago.That means it now costs about 12% more to buy a US dollar...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Listed Companies
AFT Pharmaceuticals’ shares fall as drug fails FDA threshold
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 27 Jul 2022

AFT Pharmaceuticals’ shares are down 3.3% this morning after its announcement.

Primary Sector
NZ's foot and mouth response would be swift and drastic
Rebecca Howard | Wed, 27 Jul 2022

Harrowing stories of some 6 million pigs, sheep and cows culled and burned in the UK after the 2001 outbreak are front of mind for NZ farmers.

Energy FREE
Climate commission calls for carbon unit reduction at auction
Ella Somers | Wed, 27 Jul 2022

The climate change commission is calling for carbon unit limits and trigger prices to help curb high emissions.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.